ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,024. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

