ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Hartford Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

BATS HSRT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

