Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

