Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 17,076 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after acquiring an additional 260,433 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33,514.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,024,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.