Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.34. 1,155,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,915. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $300.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

