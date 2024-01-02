Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

