Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 186 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 825.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,952. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

