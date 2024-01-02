Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 747,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

