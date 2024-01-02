Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 1,263,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

