Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. 885,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.