Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. 394,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,665. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

