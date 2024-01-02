Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. 116,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $155.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

