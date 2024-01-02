Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHH traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.