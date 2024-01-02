Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 152,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

