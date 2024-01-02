Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 760,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

