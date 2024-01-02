Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 114,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HIG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.