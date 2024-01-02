Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 13,230 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 845,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 783,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 711,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 635,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 657,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

