Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 669 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.22. 302,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,914. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

