Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 819 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,609,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,510. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $971.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.