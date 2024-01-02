Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 7,984,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

