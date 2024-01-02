Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 27,364 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 27,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,680.38).

Foxtons Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LON FOXT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.59). 941,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.15. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.75 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.65 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a market cap of £138.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.