Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 27,364 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 27,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,680.38).
Foxtons Group Stock Up 1.1 %
LON FOXT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.59). 941,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.15. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.75 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.65 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a market cap of £138.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.