Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.38

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 37903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 130,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

