Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

