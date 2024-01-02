Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 0.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €54.64 ($60.04) and last traded at €54.76 ($60.18). Approximately 43,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.10 ($60.55).

Fraport Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.05.

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.