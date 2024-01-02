Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,227. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

