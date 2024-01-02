Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.06

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 734795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 47.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

