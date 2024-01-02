Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Shares of FRPT opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

