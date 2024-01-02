Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,830. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,791. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413,115 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,531 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 930.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

