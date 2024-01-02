Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FECCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 3,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

