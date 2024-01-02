FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13,972.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTL opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 730.83%.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

