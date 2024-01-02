FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 294.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 21,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 255,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

