FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

