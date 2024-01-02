FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

