FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

BTI opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.