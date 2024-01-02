FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.