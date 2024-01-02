FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 76.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

