FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,610,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

AEP stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

