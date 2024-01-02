FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

