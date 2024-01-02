FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

