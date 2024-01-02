FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 19.8% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

