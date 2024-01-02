FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.98%.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

