FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

