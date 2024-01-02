FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

