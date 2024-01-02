FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.72% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $101,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of FAUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,260 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

