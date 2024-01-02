FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June accounts for 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.98% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 242,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

BATS:FJUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,040 shares. The firm has a market cap of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

