Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 5.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 2,034,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,476,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.