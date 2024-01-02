Fundamentum LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.94. 3,607,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $427.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.