Fundamentum LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

