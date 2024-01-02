Fundamentum LLC Acquires New Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Fundamentum LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fundamentum LLC owned about 3.85% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 161,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 23,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

