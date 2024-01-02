Fundamentum LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 355,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

